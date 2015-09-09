FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil loses investment-grade rating from S&P
September 9, 2015 / 10:28 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil loses investment-grade rating from S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s on Wednesday stripped Brazil of its investment-grade credit rating in a move that calls into question President Dilma Rousseff’s efforts to regain market trust and pull Latin America’s largest economy out of recession.

The faster-than-anticipated downgrade, which will likely rock Brazilian financial markets on Thursday, is also a major setback for Finance Minister Joaquim Levy’s measures to shore up public finances.

S&P cut Brazil’s rating to BB-plus, which denotes substantial credit risk, from BBB-minus. The outlook on the new rating remains negative, which means additional downgrades are possible in the near term. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

