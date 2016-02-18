REFILE-S&P says policy volatility justifies negative outlook for Brazil

(Corrects date in first paragraph)

BRASILIA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Political uncertainties underpin the risk of policy reversals in Brazil, clouding the economic scenario and justifying the negative outlook of the country’s rating after a downgrade on Wednesday, Standard & Poor’s said on Thursday.

S&P director Lisa Schineller said in a press conference that Brazil’s overall budget deficit is likely to remain high as impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff delay needed policy measures.

S&P downgraded Brazil’s credit rating deeper into junk territory to BB from BB+ with a negative outlook, just five months after becoming the first agency to strip the country of its coveted investment grade. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)