FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil c.bank sells nearly all currency swaps offered at auction
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2013 / 6:06 PM / in 4 years

Brazil c.bank sells nearly all currency swaps offered at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Wednesday sold 29,700 of the 30,000 traditional currency swaps offered at an auction, in an attempt to curb losses that had taken the real to an over four-year low.

The central bank said in a statement it sold 17,000 swaps maturing on Dec 2, 2013, and 12,700 contracts expiring on Jan 2, 2014. Traditional currency swaps are derivative contracts that provide investors with protection against a possible depreciation of the real.

The real , which weakened to as much as 2.2803 per dollar earlier, traded at 2.2758 per greenback after the auction, a drop of 0.65 percent from Tuesday’s close.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.