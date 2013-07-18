FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank calls currency swap auction for Friday
July 18, 2013

Brazil central bank calls currency swap auction for Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank offered to sell as many as 20,000 traditional currency swaps on Friday, continuing with its efforts to roll over 114,300 contracts that expire on Aug. 1.

Policymakers have used the contracts, which offer investors protection against a further weakening of the real, to cushion a currency depreciation that has added to inflation pressures in Latin America’s largest economy.

The bank said in a statement it will offer at 10:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on Friday as many as 20,000 traditional swaps maturing on Dec. 2, 2013.

The real , which had weakened more than 0.5 percent early on Thursday, was little changed at 2.2249 per U.S. dollar after the announcement.

