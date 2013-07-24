Brazil cenbank calls FX swap auction, real remains 0.8 pct weaker

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank offered to sell as many as 20,000 traditional currency swaps on Wednesday, continuing with its efforts to roll over 114,300 contracts that expire on Aug. 1.

The new contracts, which will be auctioned over the next 20 minutes, expire on Jan 2, 2014, the central bank said in a statement.

Policymakers have used the contracts, which offer investors protection against a further weakening of the real, to cushion a currency depreciation that has added to inflation pressures in Latin America’s largest economy.

The real remained 0.8 percent weaker at 2.2394 per dollar despite the swap announcement.