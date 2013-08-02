FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2013 / 1:25 PM / in 4 years

Brazil cenbank calls FX swap auction as real underperforms peers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Friday offered to sell as many as 40,000 traditional currency swaps as the real underperformed its peers even after disappointing U.S. jobs data boosted appetite for risk assets in emerging markets.

The swaps, derivative contracts designed to support the real, expire on Nov. 1 and Dec. 2 and will be auctioned between 1330 and 1340 GMT, the central bank said in a statement.

The real traded at 2.2998 per U.S. dollar after the swap announcement, little changed from Thursday’s close. Other Latin American currencies such as the Mexican peso rallied nearly 1 percent.

