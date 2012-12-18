FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil central bank to sell as much as $2 bln on Wednesday
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil central bank to sell as much as $2 bln on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank said on Tuesday it will sell as much as $2 billion on the spot market with repurchase agreements, a strategy designed to provide liquidity to the foreign exchange market.

The bank said in a statement will conduct one auction on Wednesday to sell U.S. dollars with a repurchase date set for Feb. 1, 2013. Unlike previous auctions, the bank has already set a cutoff rate of 2.1105 reais per greenback when buying the dollars back.

The announcement came after Brazil’s currency market had closed. The real ended at 2.0881 per dollar, or 0.36 percent firmer on the day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.