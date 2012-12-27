FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil real gains as central bank sells U.S. dollars
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 27, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Brazil real gains as central bank sells U.S. dollars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real gained early Thursday as the central bank conducted an auction to sell up to US$2 billion on the spot market with repurchase agreements.

The operation, which aims at providing liquidity to the foreign exchange market at year-end, was announced late Wednesday.

A repurchase date is set for Feb. 1, 2013 with a cutoff rate of 2.06831 reais per dollar, the bank said on Thursday.

At 9:39 a.m. (1139 GMT), the real traded at 2.0421 per dollar, 0.37 percent stronger than Wednesday’s close.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.