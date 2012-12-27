Brazil central bank to sell up to $2 bln on Dec. 28

SAO PAULO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank said on Thursday it will sell up to $2 billion on the spot market with a repurchase agreement, continuing its recent strategy of providing liquidity to the foreign exchange market and managing the value of the currency.

The bank said in a statement it will conduct one auction on Friday to sell U.S. dollars with a repurchase date set for February 1, 2013. It set the cutoff rate for the auction at 2.05921 per dollar.

At 3:07 p.m. (1707 GMT) the real was trading almost unchanged from Wednesday’s close at 2.0505 per U.S. dollar.