Brazil real little changed as central bank sells dollars

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real was little changed early Friday as the central bank conducted an auction to sell as much as $2 billion on the spot market with repurchase agreement.

The operation, which aims at providing liquidity to the foreign exchange market at year-end, was announced on Thursday. The bank did not say how much it sold, but it announced a cutoff rate of 2.059210 reais per dollar for the auction.

The real last traded at 2.0455 per dollar, 0.1 percent weaker than Thursday’s close.