Brazil cenbank calls FX swap auction as real hits 4-year lows
July 31, 2013 / 1:10 PM / in 4 years

Brazil cenbank calls FX swap auction as real hits 4-year lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Wednesday offered to sell as many as 30,000 traditional currency swaps as the real weakened to over four-year lows.

The swaps, derivative contracts designed to support the real, expire on Jan. 2, 2014 and will be auctioned between 1315 and 1325 GMT, the central bank said in a statement.

The real traded at 2.2972 per U.S. dollar after the swap announcement. It earlier slid to as low as 2.3022 per greenback, its weakest since April 1, 2009.

