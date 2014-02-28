FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil cenbank to sell dollars Friday with repurchase agreement
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil cenbank to sell dollars Friday with repurchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Friday offered to sell as much as $1.8 billion with a repurchase agreement, in an effort to provide dollar financing lines to the market and ease pressure on the real.

The central bank said it will offer the greenbacks in an auction to be held between 10:30 a.m. and 10:35 a.m. local time (1330 to 1335 GMT), with the repurchase date set for May 5, 2014.

The real strengthened after the announcement, trading 0.21 percent higher at 2.3175 per dollar.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.