FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil cenbank offers to sell dollars on spot market as real dives
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2013 / 6:57 PM / in 4 years

Brazil cenbank offers to sell dollars on spot market as real dives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Monday offered to sell as much as $4 billion on the spot market with repurchase agreements, as part of a strategy to stem a currency rout that has added to inflation concerns.

It was the first time policymakers resorted to dollar sales on the spot market in about two months. Since then, the central bank had been intervening in the market with sales of traditional currency swaps, derivatives that mimic an injection of dollars in the futures market.

The bank said in a statement it will auction the dollars on Tuesday with repurchase dates set to Jan 2 and April 1. With the move, policymakers seek to boost dollar liquidity in the spot market without reducing the country’s foreign reserves.

The real trimmed losses after the announcement but remained 0.6 percent weaker at 2.4110 per dollar.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.