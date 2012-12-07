FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 7, 2012 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil central bank assessing demand for dollars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank said on Friday it was conducting a survey to gauge demand for dollars in the foreign exchange market, in a sign policymakers will not allow the real to weaken much further.

A central bank spokesman said the bank is in contact with banks to gauge demand for traditional currency swaps -- derivatives that emulate the sale of dollars in the future market -- and for dollar sales with repurchase agreement.

The announcement came after the real interrupted a string of four winning sessions to close about half a percentage point weaker on Friday, at 2.0904 per dollar.

