Brazil central bank announces auctions to sell dollars on Monday
December 14, 2012 / 8:01 PM / in 5 years

Brazil central bank announces auctions to sell dollars on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank said on Friday it will sell as much as $1.5 billion on the spot market with repurchase agreement, in a strategy to provide liquidity to the foreign exchange market at the end of the year.

The bank will conduct two auctions on Monday to sell dollars with repurchase dates set to Jan. 18 and Feb. 19, it said in a statement.

The announcement came after Brazil’s currency market had closed. The real ended at 2.0842 per dollar on Friday, practically unchanged from the previous session.

