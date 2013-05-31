Brazil real trims losses as central bank considers intervention

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real trimmed losses on Friday after the central bank conducted a survey among market participants to gauge demand for a possible sale of traditional currency swaps, derivative contracts designed to strengthen the currency.

The bank started the survey as the real weakened to a four-year low of 2.145 per U.S. dollar. It trimmed losses right after that and last traded at 2.1295 per greenback, still 0.8 percent weaker for the day.

A central bank spokeswoman confirmed the bank had conducted the survey but said it had not yet made a decision on whether to intervene.