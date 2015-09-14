Brazil real gains most in a month on austerity push

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Brazilian rallied 1.7 percent on Monday, its largest single-day gain in more than a month, as the government announced additional spending cuts aimed at plugging a 2016 budget deficit.

The real fell to a 13-year low last week after Standard & Poor’s downgraded Brazil’s sovereign rating to junk, citing lack of political consensus about the need for a primary budget surplus next year.

The real closed Monday at 3.8117 per dollar. Last week, it traded weaker than 3.9 per dollar. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)