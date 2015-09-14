FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil real gains most in a month on austerity push
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2015 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil real gains most in a month on austerity push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Brazilian rallied 1.7 percent on Monday, its largest single-day gain in more than a month, as the government announced additional spending cuts aimed at plugging a 2016 budget deficit.

The real fell to a 13-year low last week after Standard & Poor’s downgraded Brazil’s sovereign rating to junk, citing lack of political consensus about the need for a primary budget surplus next year.

The real closed Monday at 3.8117 per dollar. Last week, it traded weaker than 3.9 per dollar. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.