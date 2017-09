BRASILIA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s speaker of the lower house of Congress Eduardo Cunha said on Wednesday the depreciation of the real shows that no one is winning in the current political impasse.

Brazil’s real is trading at its weakest level ever even after the central bank intervened to try to support it. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)