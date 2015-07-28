FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil real weakens to 3.4/dlr for first time in 12 years
#Market News
July 28, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil real weakens to 3.4/dlr for first time in 12 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real weakened sharply on Tuesday, trading at 3.4 per dollar for the first time in over 12 years, on fears that Brazil is poised to lose its investment-grade rating as economic growth disappoints.

The real has tumbled nearly 7 percent since the government slashed its fiscal savings goals last week. The decision was taken because tax revenues plunged as a result of a sharp economic recession, government officials said.

Fears of an upcoming interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve also weighed on the real.

Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

