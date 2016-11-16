FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Brazil housing starts drop 25 percent in September -research group
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 10:20 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil housing starts drop 25 percent in September -research group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's housing starts declined sharply in September as the country's recession continued to hurt demand for real estate, an industry research group said on Wednesday.

The widely followed Abrainc-Fipe index showed a 25 percent slump in the launch of new home construction projects in September from the same month a year ago.

Home sales fell by 5 percent to 9,300 units for the month, university research center Fipe and industry group Abrainc said in a joint statement.

The so-called VSO indicator, which gauges sales as a share of units available for purchase, slipped 0.8 percentage point to 7.6 percent, indicating available inventory would cover 13.2 months worth of demand, the statement added.

Sales cancellations, which have been weighing on homebuilders results this year, fell by 8.1 percent to 3,800 units in September.

The Abrainc-Fipe indicator, launched in August 2015, is the first national index for the real estate sector, compiling data provided by 20 of 34 Abrainc associate members operating in Brazil.

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Tom Brown

