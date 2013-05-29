Brazil real adds losses, hits 2.1/dlr for 1st time in over 5 mths

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real hit the level of 2.1 per dollar on Wednesday for the first time in over five months, adding to losses after Finance Minister Guido Mantega said he sees no need for intervention in the currency market.

Earlier, the minister had said the exchange rate is not used as a tool to fight inflation, reducing expectations that the central bank would intervene to halt a recent currency slide that could add to inflation.

The real slid to 2.1003 per dollar, its weakest level since mid-December. It last traded at 2.0965, 1.1 percent weaker from Tuesday’s close.

The currency has been weakening for the past several sessions as investors fear the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon cut back on stimulus measures that have maintained the appetite for high-yielding emerging-market currencies.