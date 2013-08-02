FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's real gains 1 pct on U.S. jobs data
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2013 / 5:01 PM / in 4 years

Brazil's real gains 1 pct on U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real firmed 1 percent on Friday after data showed the number of jobs created in the United States in July was lower than forecast, supporting the idea that more stimulus is needed in the world’s largest economy.

A central bank sale of traditional currency swaps, derivative contracts that emulate a sale of dollars in futures market, also supported the real.

The Brazilian currency gained 1 percent to 2.2780 per U.S. dollar, after sliding to as much as 2.3130 per greenback before the release of the U.S. data. It was the first time in over four years that the real weakened past the mark of 2.31 per dollar.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.