Brazil real seesaws in volatile session

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 10 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real moved 1 percent up and down in less than two hours of trading on Tuesday as a combination of global headwinds and domestic problems made the currency vulnerable to wild swings.

The real opened more than 1 percent lower and hit 3.1722 per dollar, its weakest in more than 10 years, before erasing losses to rise more than 1 percent to 3.097.

It last traded at 3.1244, 0.2 percent stronger than Monday’s close.

“The real has been weakening sharply, and those who need to sell dollars don’t know whether to do it now or later,” said Jose Carlos Amado, a trader with Walpires brokerage in Brazil. “It’s normal for the currency to rebound sometimes, but it definitely remains on a weakening trend.”

Investors have selling emerging market currencies in general as they fear the United States may soon raise interest rates, China’s economy may slow down further and Greece may exit the eurozone.

In the case of Brazil, losses have been magnified by fears that President Dilma Rousseff will lack political strength to pass crucial fiscal austerity measures through Congress.

But after losing about 9 percent of its value during six consecutive sessions of declines since Feb. 27, the real was poised for at least a brief rebound, traders said. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)