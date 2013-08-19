FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank struggles to halt currency slide
August 19, 2013

Brazil central bank struggles to halt currency slide

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Real slides to 2.41/dollar early in the session
    * Investors bet on more aggressive rate hikes to curb
inflation
    * Real stabilizes around 2.4/dlr after 2 cenbank
interventions

    By Walter Brandimarte
    RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real
stabilized near the mark of 2.4 per dollar on Monday after the
central bank took strong measures to halt a six-day currency
slide that has added to inflation fears in Latin America's
largest economy.
    Worried that policymakers may have to step up their monetary
tightening campaign, investors pushed interest-rate futures sharply higher - so much that the yield curve now
shows a 50 percent chance that the benchmark Selic rate may rise
by 75 basis points next week, not the half percentage point most
economists had forecast. (See table below.)
    The real  opened weaker, reaching an intraday
low of 2.4165 per dollar, as fears about the impact of a likely
withdrawal of U.S. stimulus measures continued to weigh on
emerging market currencies globally. 
    Concerns about Brazil's economic and fiscal outlook added to
the poor performance of the real, which has lost more than 5
percent of its value last week to trade at its weakest levels
since early March 2009.
    "The horizon is still cloudy (for the real), with the fiscal
and economic situation remaining the same," Citi currency
strategists wrote in a note to clients. 
    Analysts expect the real to trade at 2.50 to 2.70 to the
dollar through the end of the year, although it may sink as low
as 2.420 in the short term, the Citi note said. 
    An auction of traditional currency swaps - derivative
contracts that emulate an injection of dollars in the futures
market - scheduled for Monday morning did nothing to stop the
real from weakening further in the beginning of the session.
    That auction was part of the central bank's efforts to roll
over about $5 billion in swaps that will expire at the beginning
of September and, for that reason, was not expected to bring
meaningful relief to the currency market.
    It was only after the central bank announced another auction
to sell an additional 40,000 contracts of swaps maturing in
November and April that the real started to recover.
    It last traded at 2.3961 per dollar, little changed from
Friday's close, after policymakers said they had sold all the
40,000 additional swaps as well as the 20,000 contracts to roll
over expiring maturities. 
    
    Most-traded interest rate DI contracts at 1420 GMT
    
 Month  Ticker      Last(pc     Previous       Change
                      t)       Close(pct)      (p.p.)
 OCT3                8.68        8.666          0.014
 JAN4                9.25         9.2           0.05
 JAN5                10.45       10.33          0.12
 JAN6                11.34       11.18          0.16
 JAN7                11.72       11.61          0.11

