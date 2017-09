RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real weakened past 2.8 per dollar for the first time in more than 10 years on Tuesday on fears Greece could exit the eurozone and on concern about the fallout of a massive corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras.

The real lost as much as 0.9 percent to 2.8007 per dollar in early trade, its weakest level since December 2004. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)