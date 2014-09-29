FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's real currency sinks to weakest level since late 2008
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's real currency sinks to weakest level since late 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real sank over 2 percent early on Monday to its weakest level in nearly six years as investors grew jittery over growing re-election chances for President Dilma Rousseff, who they blame for driving the economy into a recession.

The real plunged 2.2 percent in early trade to 2.4685 per dollar, its weakest level since late 2008, after the latest Datafolha survey released after markets closed on Friday showed Rousseff gaining on her main opponent, environmentalist Marina Silva.

The real was also reversing from a late Friday rally that was triggered by rumors that a weekly magazine would unveil a new scandal that could damage Rousseff’s re-election chances. The market chatter proved largely exaggerated. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.