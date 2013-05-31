FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil real at 4-year lows despite cenbank intervention
May 31, 2013

Brazil real at 4-year lows despite cenbank intervention

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real slumped further late on Friday, hitting four-year lows, as investors reduced exposure to risk assets despite an intervention by Brazilian policymakers to support the currency.

The real weakened to as much as 2.1502 per dollar as markets also tested the central bank’s resolve to defend the currency, traders said.

Earlier on Friday, the central bank sold traditional currency swaps, derivative contracts designed to strengthen the real, but was unable to halt currency losses.

