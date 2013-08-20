FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil advises investors to avoid big bets against the real
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2013 / 12:55 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Brazil advises investors to avoid big bets against the real

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski

SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Finance Minister Guido Mantega advised investors on Monday to avoid big bets against the real, saying they could lose money if the currency recovers from recent weakness.

He said the foreign exchange market has been under a lot of stress as U.S. Treasury yields rise, but said the situation in Brazil is “under control,” with dollars flowing into the country’s stock market and through foreign direct investment.

“Today we had a stressful situation originating mostly in the United States. There was an increase in speculation and investors migrated to short-dated bonds from long-dated bonds,” he told reporters in Sao Paulo, referring to a sell-off in Brazil’s currency and debt markets.

The Brazilian real closed 0.9 percent lower at 2.4152 per dollar, adding to last week’s losses of more than 5 percent, even after strong central bank intervention.

Analysts said the real could keep weakening toward 2.5 per dollar in the short term, while others said it could slide to 2.70 through the end of the year.

But, repeating comments made by central bank chief Alexandre Tombini earlier on Monday, Mantega cautioned investors against making one-way bets on the currency.

“It’s only natural that investors want to make money, but they could lose money in the future,” he said, adding that Brazil has a free-floating exchange rate that “fluctuates in both directions.”

Mantega said the government has several instrument to intervene in its currency market, including its $370 billion foreign reserves, and that the central bank and the Treasury are working together to stabilize financial markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.