FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil has no new target for currency-source
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 4:24 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil has no new target for currency-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s recent interventions in the foreign exchange market have been aimed at limiting volatility after the real depreciated with “excessive” speed, but they do not signal a new government target range for the currency, a senior official told Reuters on Friday.

“The strategy is to prevent movements that are too fast and could distort the economy,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“On the other hand, we’re also not going to draw any hard lines or do anything that over time we cannot defend” in the event of a strong market shock, such as a deterioration of the euro zone crisis, the official said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.