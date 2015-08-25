FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil real weakens to 3.6 per dollar for 1st time in 12 years
#Market News
August 25, 2015

Brazil real weakens to 3.6 per dollar for 1st time in 12 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real slid 1.5 percent late on Tuesday and crossed the psychologically important level of 3.6 per dollar for the first time in more than 12 years as traders worried about a growing political crisis in Latin America’s largest economy.

The Brazilian currency extended losses even as other emerging market currencies steadied following a decision by the Chinese central bank to cut interest rates.

The real closed Tuesday at 3.6072 per dollar, its weakest level since early 2003. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Leslie Adler)

