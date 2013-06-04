Brazil real drops 1 pct on central bank director remarks

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 4 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real dropped 1 percent on Tuesday after a central bank director said the country may have to live with a weaker exchange rate if that move comes in line with that of other currencies.

The comments made by Aldo Mendes, the bank’s director of monetary policy, poured cold water on expectations that policymakers would defend any specific floor to the currency.

The real last traded at 2.145 per dollar, 0.9 percent weaker on the day, after sliding to nearly 2.15 per greenback minutes earlier.