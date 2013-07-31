FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil real weakens past 2.3/dlr despite cenbank interventions
July 31, 2013 / 4:06 PM / in 4 years

Brazil real weakens past 2.3/dlr despite cenbank interventions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real resumed its slide on Wednesday, crossing the psychologically-relevant level of 2.3 per dollar, despite a series of central bank interventions to support the currency.

The real weakened 0.8 percent to 2.30 per dollar as investors feared the U.S. Federal Reserve may announce this afternoon plans to cut back on a stimulus program that for years has supported appetite for emerging-market currencies.

The real had erased most of its losses earlier as the central bank called three consecutive auctions of traditional currency swaps, derivative contracts that emulate a sale of dollars in the futures market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
