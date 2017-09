RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real erased early losses and firmed on Friday after data showed the number of jobs created in the United States in July was lower than forecast, supporting the idea that more stimulus is needed in the world’s largest economy.

The real gained 0.2 percent to 2.2960 per U.S. dollar, after sliding to as much as 2.313 per greenback earlier. It was the first time in over four years that the real weakened past the mark of 2.31 per dollar.