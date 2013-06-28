FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's central bank sells all 40,000 swap contracts at auction
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2013 / 2:06 PM / in 4 years

Brazil's central bank sells all 40,000 swap contracts at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Friday sold all 40,000 traditional currency swaps offered at an auction, in the latest intervention aimed at curbing a recent currency sell-off.

The central bank said in a statement it sold 28,900 swaps maturing on Oct. 1, 2013, and 11,100 contracts expiring on Nov. 1, 2013. Traditional currency swaps are derivative contracts that provide investors with protection against a possible depreciation of the real.

The real , which has traded at four-year lows in the past few weeks, was 1.2 percent weaker at 2.2229 per U.S. dollar after the auction results were announced.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.