Brazil central bank sells 65,500 currency swaps at auction

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Tuesday sold 65,500 of the 66,600 traditional currency swaps offered at an auction to roll over expiring swap maturities.

The central bank said in a statement it sold 49,000 swaps maturing on Oct. 1, 2013, and 16,500 contracts expiring on Nov. 1, 2013. Traditional currency swaps are derivative contracts that provide investors with protection against a possible depreciation of the real.

The real , which was already trading higher early on Tuesday, was 0.4 percent stronger at 2.2165 per U.S. dollar.