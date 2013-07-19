FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank sells all currency swaps offered at auction
July 19, 2013 / 1:55 PM / in 4 years

Brazil central bank sells all currency swaps offered at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank said on Friday it sold all of the 20,000 traditional currency swaps offered at an auction designed to roll over expiring maturities.

The bank had offered the new swaps, maturing on Dec. 2, 2013, to help roll over 114,300 contracts that will expire on Aug. 1. Traditional currency swaps are derivative contracts that provide investors with protection against a possible depreciation of the real.

The real remained 0.6 percent weaker after the auction, at 2.2373 per U.S. dollar.

