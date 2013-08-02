FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil central bank sells 35,100 currency swaps at auction
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil central bank sells 35,100 currency swaps at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Friday sold 35,100 of the 40,000 traditional currency swaps offered at auction, but the move had little impact on the real’s exchange rate.

The central bank said in a statement it sold 13,100 swaps maturing on Nov. 1 and 22,000 contracts expiring on Dec. 2.

Traditional currency swaps are derivative contracts that provide investors with protection against a possible depreciation of the real.

Still, the Brazilian currency remained little changed at 2.2999 per U.S. dollar after the auction, underperforming peer emerging market currencies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.