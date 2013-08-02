Brazil central bank sells 35,100 currency swaps at auction

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Friday sold 35,100 of the 40,000 traditional currency swaps offered at auction, but the move had little impact on the real’s exchange rate.

The central bank said in a statement it sold 13,100 swaps maturing on Nov. 1 and 22,000 contracts expiring on Dec. 2.

Traditional currency swaps are derivative contracts that provide investors with protection against a possible depreciation of the real.

Still, the Brazilian currency remained little changed at 2.2999 per U.S. dollar after the auction, underperforming peer emerging market currencies.