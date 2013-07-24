FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil central bank sells all currency swaps offered at auction
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2013 / 4:13 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil central bank sells all currency swaps offered at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank said on Monday it sold all of the 20,000 traditional currency swaps offered at an auction designed to roll over expiring maturities.

The bank had offered the new swaps, maturing on Jan 2, 2014, to continue rolling over the 114,300 contracts that will expire on Aug. 1. So far the bank has rolled over 80,000 of those contracts.

Traditional currency swaps are derivative contracts that provide investors with protection against a possible depreciation of the real. However the Brazilian currency remained 0.7 percent weaker after the auction, at 2.2373 per dollar.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.