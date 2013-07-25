FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil central bank sells 20,000 currency swaps, offers more
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil central bank sells 20,000 currency swaps, offers more

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Thursday sold 20,000 traditional currency swaps at auction and immediately offered to sell another 20,000 contracts on Friday, propping up the value of the real against the dollar.

The auctions are part of the bank’s efforts to roll over 114,300 swaps that expire on Aug. 1. With Thursday’s sale, the bank has already rolled over 100,000 of those contracts.

The swaps auctioned on Thursday and Friday mature on Jan. 2, 2014, the central bank said in a statement. Friday’s auction will be held between 1330 and 1340 GMT.

Traditional currency swaps are derivative contracts that provide investors with protection against a possible depreciation of the real. The Brazilian currency gained 0.4 percent after the central bank announcements, to 2.2403 per U.S. dollar.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.