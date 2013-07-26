FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil central bank sells all 20,000 currency swaps at auction
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2013 / 1:55 PM / in 4 years

Brazil central bank sells all 20,000 currency swaps at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Friday sold all of the 20,000 traditional currency swaps offered at an auction, concluding the rollover of similar contracts that expire next week.

With Friday’s auction, the bank replaced all of the 114,300 swaps that expire on Aug. 1 with new contracts maturing in the beginning of December or January.

Traditional currency swaps are derivative contracts that provide investors with protection against a possible depreciation of the real. Still, the Brazilian currency remained 0.2 percent weaker at 2.2430 per U.S. dollar after the auction.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.