Brazil cenbank calls extraordinary swap auction to support real
#Market News
September 25, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil cenbank calls extraordinary swap auction to support real

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank called an extraordinary currency swap auction on Friday right as the real started weakening again, suggesting little tolerance to additional currency weakness.

The central bank said it will auction on Friday morning as many as 20,000 currency swaps maturing on February 1, 2016, in addition to the 20,000 contracts with the same maturity it already sold earlier on Friday.

The real last traded at 3.97 per dollar, 0.5 percent stronger on the day, after weakening to as much as 4.01 per dollar earlier. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

