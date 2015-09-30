Brazil cenbank indicates full rollover of FX swaps expiring in Nov

SAO PAULO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank signaled on Thursday that it will roll over 100 percent of the currency swaps that expire in November as it struggles to support one of the world’s fastest-weakening currencies.

The bank will offer on Friday as many as 10,275 swaps maturing in December 2015 and March 2016 to roll over $10.3 billion in similar contracts that expire on November 3. If it keeps selling the same number of contracts per day until the end of October, as has often been the case, it will roll over all of the November maturities. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)