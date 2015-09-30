FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil cenbank indicates full rollover of FX swaps expiring in Nov
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2015 / 9:46 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil cenbank indicates full rollover of FX swaps expiring in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank signaled on Thursday that it will roll over 100 percent of the currency swaps that expire in November as it struggles to support one of the world’s fastest-weakening currencies.

The bank will offer on Friday as many as 10,275 swaps maturing in December 2015 and March 2016 to roll over $10.3 billion in similar contracts that expire on November 3. If it keeps selling the same number of contracts per day until the end of October, as has often been the case, it will roll over all of the November maturities. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.