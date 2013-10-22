FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil cenbank sells 20,000 FX swaps to roll over November maturities
October 22, 2013 / 4:59 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil cenbank sells 20,000 FX swaps to roll over November maturities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Tuesday sold all of the 20,000 currency swaps it had offered to start rolling over similar contracts that expire in the beginning of November.

The bank said in a statement it sold 12,000 contracts maturing on July 1, 2014, and 8,000 contracts expiring on Oct. 1, 2014.

Brazil’s central bank has been regularly selling swaps as part of a daily intervention program that provides investors with a hedge against a possible depreciation of the real. About $8.9 billion of the contracts sold so far mature on Nov. 1.

