Brazil cenbank sells 20,000 FX swaps to roll over November maturities
October 24, 2013 / 5:03 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil cenbank sells 20,000 FX swaps to roll over November maturities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Thursday sold all of the 20,000 currency swaps it had offered to roll over similar contracts that expire in the beginning of November.

Brazil’s central bank has been regularly selling swaps as part of a daily intervention program that provides investors with a hedge against a possible depreciation of the real.

The bank said in a statement it sold 14,400 contracts maturing on July 1, 2014, and 5,600 contracts expiring on Oct. 1, 2014.

It was the third day in a row that the central bank sold all of the 20,000 swaps offered to roll over expiring maturities. With Thursday’s sale, the bank rolled over nearly $3 billion of the $8.9 billion worth of swaps maturing on Nov. 1.

