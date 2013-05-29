Brazil real slips as Mantega says FX not tool to fight inflation

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real weakened 1 percent on Wednesday after Finance Minister Guido Mantega said the exchange rate is not used as a tool to fight inflation.

Mantega’s remarks reduced expectations that the central bank would intervene to halt a recent currency depreciation that could further fuel inflation.

The real last traded at 2.0948 per dollar, 1 percent weaker from Tuesday’s close. It has been weakening for the past several sessions as investors fear the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon cut back on stimulus measures that have maintained the appetite for high-yielding emerging-market currencies.