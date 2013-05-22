FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil real weakens to 2.05 per dollar for first time in 4 months
May 22, 2013 / 7:42 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 22 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real on Wednesday weakened past the level of 2.05 per dollar for the first time in four months, as fears of tapering U.S. stimulus measures continued to scare investors off high-yielding emerging market assets.

The real last traded at 2.0495 per dollar, 0.7 percent weaker on the day, shortly after topping the mark of 2.05 per greenback.

Analysts warned that the central bank, worried that a weaker currency could add to inflationary pressures, may soon intervene in the foreign exchange market to prevent further depreciation.

