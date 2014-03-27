FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil sets final guidance on seven-year euro bond
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil sets final guidance on seven-year euro bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - The Federative Republic of Brazil has set the final guidance on its upcoming issue of a benchmark-sized euro-denominated bond offering.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB, has set a price range of between 165bp and 170bp over mid-swaps for the deal, tight to initial price thoughts of 175bp area.

Order books on the issue, which matures on April 1 2021, are expected to close at 1300 GMT.

BB Securities, JP Morgan and Santander GBM are the lead managers on the SEC-registered transaction, which is expected to launch and price later today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright)

