RIO DE JANEIRO, March 13 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Brazil rose 0.8 percent in January from December, beating expectations for a decline of 0.5 percent, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

January sales volumes rose 0.6 percent from a year earlier , the IBGE added. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)