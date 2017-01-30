Brazil supermarket sales rise 2.23 pct in December, Abras says

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian supermarket sales rose 2.23 percent in real terms in December from a year ago, industry group Abras said on Monday, suggesting resilient demand for food, toiletry and cleaning items despite a severe recession.

Sales rose 1.58 percent in inflation adjusted terms in 2016 and are likely to increase 1.3 percent this year, Abras said. The national sales index compiles data from 2,800 outlets representing about 130 companies that account for 60 percent of supermarket sales in Brazil. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Bruno Federowski)