Brazil's Diniz to step down as Pão de Açúcar chairman-source
September 6, 2013 / 8:27 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Diniz to step down as Pão de Açúcar chairman-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Abilio Diniz, the longtime chairman of Brazilian retailing giant Pão de Açúcar , will step down from the company after a long battle with France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon, a person familiar with the decision told Reuters.

The French retailer, a former Diniz partner that took control of Pão de Açúcar last year, has been seeking to oust the chairman in recent months.

In addition to disagreements over negotiations Diniz had with rival Carrefour for control of Pão de Açúcar before Casino acquired the retailer last year, Casino was upset that Dinize was recently elected as the chairman of a major supplier to Pão de Açúcar. Casino considered the role to be a conflict of interest.

A spokesperson for Pão de Açúcar could not immediately be reached. A spokesperson for Diniz said the Brazilian businessman, a son of Pão de Açúcar’s founders, would make a statement later Friday. (Reporting by Cesar Bianconi; Editing by Bernard Orr)

